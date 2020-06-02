Lot J reopens for coronavirus tests as Mayor says protesters should get screened

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – COVID-19 testing at Lot J in TIAA Bank Field Stadium is open again to the public. It was closed for two days during George Floyd protests.

Mayor of Jacksonville Lenny Curry said the site was closed in the interest of public safety, but he’s sending out a new message about the lot. Curry recommended anyone who participated in protests should go to Lot J or to another site to be tested for coronavirus.

Large crowds violated CDC recommendations to keep 6 feet of space of distance and not to gather in groups larger than 10.

@FLSERT COVID-19 Test Site at Lot-J at @TIAABankField will be reopening Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 9am. Anyone 18+ can #GetTested. #1STresponders & #healthcareworkers also get instant antibody testing. — Florida Association of Public Information Officers (@FloridaPIOs) June 2, 2020

The city will reopen drive-thru testing at 9 a.m. Healthcare workers and first responders can get instant antibody testing. Testing is open to anyone age 18 and older.