Jacksonville wakes up to closures, unrest after weekend riots

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A city-wide curfew in Jacksonville was lifted at 6 a.m, but with unrest continuing across the country and the city, it remains to be seen if the city will declare another.

The city will be cleaning up this morning after two days of downtown protests and riots in the death of George Floyd and police brutality.

CEO of Downtown Vision tweeted some of the damage Saturday.

Extremely disapponting some individuals use a peaceful protest to vandalize & destroy private property in #DTJax. These businesses, non-profits & property owners did not deserve this. Respect each other & we will grow together. Violence & disrespect will keep driving us apart. pic.twitter.com/rXM2oO7VTW — Jake Gordon (@jakegordon) June 1, 2020

Coincidentally, most city offices in Jacksonville were expected to reopen this morning for the first time since shutting down in March because of the pandemic. Most should reopen as usual but some offices will remain closed, including the Supervisor of Elections office.

The building was targeted by rioters Saturday. Its glass doors were smashed during the first round of protests. Lot J at TIAA Bank Field will not also open.

The site for coronavirus testing was closed to ensure public safety, according to a post on Twitter.

Local stimulus payments were disrupted by rioters too. The city of Jacksonville rescheduled its Sunday appointments with people seeking help with mortgages and rent.

Those appointments are postponed until next weekend.

In an email Saturday, a city spokeswoman said the decision was made to delay those appointments “in order to ensure the safety of relief recipients and City of Jacksonville employees.”

Several businesses cleared their shelves of inventory or closed as a precaution.

In Clay County, it’s unclear whether the Orange Park Mall will reopen today. It said in a Facebook post, they will work with local authorities to determine when it is safe to open again.

Jacksonville city leaders held a virtual news conference Sunday night to discuss how to resolve racial tensions in the city.

Out of the meeting, Councilman Garrett Dennis said the city devotes almost half of their yearly budget to fund public safety and noted it wasn’t enough as crime is at an all-time high in the city.