Beaches prayer vigil aims to promote unity

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – There was a prayer vigil Wednesday evening designed to bring healing to a divided community.

Faith leaders joined with police and city leaders at the beaches to participate in the vigil, which aimed to promote unity in light of nationwide protests and unrest.

“We’re not going for the huge, huge crowd. But those persons that are sincere, those persons that really want to see unity, peace, those persons that want to reconcile our differences. That’s the audience that we’re trying to engage tonight,” organizer Lillie Sullivan told News4Jax ahead of the service. “We want something positive, positive results to come out of this. I think you will see a wonderful cross section of black and white tonight. The beaches is unique in that some things other places experience, typically we don’t.”

The vigil started at 6:30 p.m. at the Rhoda L. Martin Cultural Heritage Center on Fourth Street in Jacksonville Beach.

In Jacksonville’s San Marco neighborhood, demonstrators took part in walk Wednesday night in response to the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.