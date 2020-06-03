City says to expect ‘emergency personnel’ in San Marco during scheduled walk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ahead of a scheduled walk Wednesday evening in Jacksonville’s San Marco neighborhood, businesses in the area were seen boarding windows.

A tweet from the JaxReady said people can expect traffic delays, road closures and a “heavy presence of emergency personnel” in the area of San Marco, beginning at 5 p.m. News4Jax is told the walk is in response to the death of George Floyd.

“We’re removing stuff from the front windows. We’re closing a little early," said Brittney Patty, a store owner. "We’re just taking precautions.”

News4Jax has a crew at the scene working to gather additional details.