Lot J site now offering free COVID-19 antibody testing to adults

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Lot J site outside TIAA Bank Fied in downtown Jacksonville on Thursday began offering free COVID-19 antibody testing to adults, the city announced.

The city said the drive-through site will offer up to 125 antibody tests per day to anyone who is 18 or older. You do not have to be a Duval County resident, but you do need to bring a valid photo ID.

Antibody test results will be provided on-site.

Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which can show if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Last month, the Lot J site started offering antibody testing to first responders and health care workers.

The city said there will still be free COVID-19 testing at the Lot J site, which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. You do not need an appointment.