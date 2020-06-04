77ºF

Scam alert: That Costco text message isn’t really from them

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

FILE - In this March 20, 2020 file photo, shoppers line up to enter a Costco store in Tacoma, Wash. Americans are beginning to see the first economic impact payments hit their bank accounts this week. The IRS tweeted Saturday, April 11, 2020, that it had begun depositing funds into taxpayers bank accounts and would be working to get them out as fast as it can. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Fle)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Did you receive one of those text messages asking about your Costco receipt and offering a reimbursement? Or threatening to cancel your membership?

Don’t click the link. It’s a scam.

“There is currently a text scam circulating that threatens to cancel the membership unless the user clicks on the link for a survey,” Costco says on its website. “Please know that these are fraudulent texts attempting to obtain personal information. Do not click on the link as these are in no way affiliated with Costco.”

Another version of the message people are receiving says that they are trying to get in touch about your Costco receipt and asks you to click a link to “claim your overcharge reimbursement.”

Again, it’s a scam.

