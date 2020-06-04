Scam alert: That Costco text message isn’t really from them

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Did you receive one of those text messages asking about your Costco receipt and offering a reimbursement? Or threatening to cancel your membership?

Don’t click the link. It’s a scam.

“There is currently a text scam circulating that threatens to cancel the membership unless the user clicks on the link for a survey,” Costco says on its website. “Please know that these are fraudulent texts attempting to obtain personal information. Do not click on the link as these are in no way affiliated with Costco.”

Another version of the message people are receiving says that they are trying to get in touch about your Costco receipt and asks you to click a link to “claim your overcharge reimbursement.”

Again, it’s a scam.