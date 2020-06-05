Jacksonville giving $9M in stimulus relief to small businesses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville is giving up to $2,000 to small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The actions we took as a city to flatten the curve of COVID-19 were successful, but also placed a heavy burden on small businesses and entrepreneurs throughout our community,” Mayor Lenny Curry said.

These grants will be awarded on a first come, first served basis to applicants who meet the following criteria:

The business must be in Duval County;

You must provide the Tax ID assigned to your small business;

The business must have been in operation for at least one (1) year prior to Feb. 29, 2020;

The business should not have had more than 100 employees on Feb. 29, 2020 (there’s no minimum number of employees, sole proprietors will qualify);

The business owner must certify that the business has experienced a reduction in revenue of at least 25% since Feb. 29, 2020 as a direct result of the COVID-19 crisis.

The $9 million program is funded by money from the CARES Act.

While the application period does not open until Monday, small businesses are encouraged to create a MyJax business account before then. Business owners can do so by visiting the program’s website.

That website will be the same location where business owners can find applications for the relief program. Once on the site, follow the link for the “Small Business Relief Grant Program.”

Eligible businesses can apply beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 8.