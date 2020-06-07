WATCH LIVE: Clay County to give update on predicted flooding along North Fork of Black Creek

78ºF

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward will be providing an update on the predicted light flooding along the North Fork of Black Creek as a result of the ongoing rainfall from Tropical Storm Cristobal.

The Clay County Division of Emergency Management news conference will begin at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Emergency Operations Center.

Emergency management officials said residents in the area of the North Fork of Black Creek should take precautions now.

According to emergency management officials, Black Creek is predicted to rise after midnight and crest between 8 a.m. and noon Monday.

