Black Creek Flood warning

Recent rains have swelled Black Creek as tropical moisture flowed into the state accompanying Tropical Storm Cristobal’s landfall in Louisiana.

Residents who live along the creek in Clay county are on edge watching the water levels surge 16 feet higher since Sunday morning.

A Flood Warning is in effect until Tuesday afternoon for the North Fork Black Creek at Middleburg.

Forecast of next crest (WJXT)

The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.4 feet Monday afternoon then fall below flood stage late Tuesday morning.

Spike up shows the quick rise in water levels since Sunday morning to over 17 feet. (.)

Flood stage in Middleburg at North Fork Black Creek is 16 ft. Currently it is flowing just over 17 feet resulting in minor flooding along the banks. Lazy Acre Road begins to flood. Lowlands flood and boat docks are affected.

It was just a year ago, June 1st, when the creek hit its second highest historical flood of 25.3 feet.

The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday afternoon however additional heavy rain will likely slow receding water. Rain is expected to continue much of the week each day.

Historical crests at this level of 17.36 feet have occurred 56 times at the Middleburg hydrograph station.