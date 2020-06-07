FHP: Pedestrian struck and killed while walking on US-1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died after being struck by a vehicle while walking on US-1 in the Grand Park neighborhood, early Sunday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol says the SUV was traveling Northbound on US-1, just south of N Canal Street at around 1:15 a.m., when it struck the unidentified female pedestrian with the right-side front of the vehicle.

Troopers report the woman was walking Southbound on the Northbound lane of US-1, towards oncoming traffic, when the incident happened.

The female pedestrian died on the scene.

The driver and passenger both stayed on the scene, and are cooperating with investigators.

No charges are pending at this time.