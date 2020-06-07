JSO Officer injured in semi crash responding to stalled vehicle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was responding to a stalled vehicle Sunday morning when a semi crash happened on I295 near Gate Parkway.

According to JSO, the officer approached a vehicle that had stalled in the left lane of the interstate, which was flooded, to attempt to move the vehicle out of the roadway. During that time the vehicle was struck by a semi truck, which pushed the officer into the stalled vehicle. The semi then struck the concrete barrier.

The officer and two citizens were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit has responded to conduct an investigation.