Folio Weekly publication to resume operations as Folio 2.0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Folio Weekly, the popular Jacksonville alternative weekly magazine that announced it was shutting down last month, is making a comeback.

The magazine posted on its Twitter account Monday afternoon that Folio would return as Folio 2.0.

“Independent, locally owner journalism is back. No paywalls. Your stories. Bolder than ever.”

It had not yet announced specifics of a return and said in a message information would be coming in the future.

The magazine’s publisher, Sam Taylor, announced on May 5 that the publication had been crushed by the “economic freefall of this outbreak” and was closing after 33 years of work. Folio announced in late March that it would shift from a weekly to a monthly publication on April 1.

The paper had been a mainstay around the area since 1987.