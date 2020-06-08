Troopers: 11-year-old killed in crash on US 1

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – An 11-year-old St. Augustine girl was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on U.S. 1 in St. Johns County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to the Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling north in the left lane of U.S. 1 about 3:10 p.m. when the driver attempted to go around a large puddle of water and lost control of the vehicle. Troopers said the SUV then crossed the median and overturned, ejecting the 11-year-old passenger.

Troopers said the girl died. The Highway Report shows she was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver, a 32-year-old St. Augustine woman, suffered minor injuries, the Highway Patrol said.