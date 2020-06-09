$408-million of cocaine, marijuana seized by U.S. Coast Guard
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James made a big bust
MIAMI – The Coast Guard Cutter James (WMSL-754) crew offloaded approximately 23,000 pounds of cocaine and approximately 6,900 pounds of marijuana, all worth more than an estimated $408 million, Tuesday in Port Everglades.
The drugs were interdicted in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America, and in the Caribbean Sea including contraband seized and recovered during 11 interdictions of suspected drug smuggling vessels by four Coast Guard cutters and two U.S. Navy ships:
- The cutter James was responsible for four interdictions, seizing approximately 8,400 pounds of cocaine and 3,350 pounds of marijuana.
- The Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk (WMEC-913) was responsible for one interdiction seizing approximately 1,700 pounds of cocaine.
- The Coast Guard Cutter Confidence (WMEC-619) was responsible for one interdiction seizing approximately 1,089 pounds of cocaine.
- The Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba (WMEC-907) was responsible for one interdiction seizing approximately 2,200 pounds of cocaine.
- The USS Pinckney (DDG-91) was responsible for two interdictions seizing approximately 9,050 pounds of cocaine.
- The USS Lassen (DDG-82) was responsible for two interdictions seizing approximately 575 pounds of cocaine and 3,575 pounds of marijuana.
"The roughly 15 tons of illicit narcotics being offloaded here today and the likely ensuing prosecutions, are the results of extraordinary teamwork and intelligence-driven operations," said Adm. Karl Schultz, commandant of the Coast Guard. "It is important to note that our fellow citizens aren't the only ones who benefit from these counter-narcotics efforts. Our Central American neighbors face tremendous strain from drug-fueled violence sparked by transnational criminal organizations. Efforts like this enhanced counter-drug operation significantly disrupt the criminal activity destabilizing the region."
The cutter James is a 418-foot national security cutter home ported in Charleston, South Carolina.
