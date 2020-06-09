Family hoping for justice after man, 66, killed in hit-and-run crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A family wants answers after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash last week.

The crash happened Wednesday night on Normandy Boulevard near McGirts Point Boulevard.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, David Thompson Jr. was riding his bicycle when a vehicle veered into the bicycle lane, fatally striking him, and then the driver took off.

“It made me feel very upset. I was very upset when I heard the news,” Frederick Thompson, David Thompson’s brother, told News4Jax on Monday. “He was a good brother. He was hard working."

Troopers have not identified the driver who struck David Thompson, but they said the vehicle was later found.

David Thompson’s family is now hoping for justice.

“All I care about is that the person is found who is responsible for this and that justice can carry forward,” Frederick Thompson said.

The family is asking for anyone who knows anything about the deadly hit-and-run crash to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Highway Patrol at 904-695-4000.