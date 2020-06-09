Sheriff’s Office: 1 shot by off-duty deputy during disturbance at home

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – An off-duty deputy shot a person at a home, a St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told News4Jax on Monday evening.

The spokesperson said there was a disturbance inside of the home, a gun became involved and the off-duty deputy shot the person in “a lower extremity.”

That person’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening. The spokesperson said the person was receiving treatment at a hospital.

The relationship between the deputy and the person who was shot was not released.

The spokesperson said the deputy has not been arrested, but that he was with detectives.

The investigation is ongoing.