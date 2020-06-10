3,300 Jacksonville seniors, residents with disabilities to receive $300

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday evening approved a new stimulus program to give some seniors and residents with disabilities extra money to help them through the economic strain caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The program for those two groups will give 3,300 people an extra $300.

The city plans to roll it out soon but was still working on details as of Wednesday.

The plan so far is the city will take applications by phone, not in person, and a $300 check card will be issued and mailed to the home.

In order to qualify, you must be over the age of 72 or considered disabled by the Social Security Administration.

City staff hopes to have more information available by next week.

The city has $1 million set aside for the program.