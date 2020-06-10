USDA: All kids across America can get free meals this summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All children – regardless of where they live – will be able to get free meals for the rest of the summer, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced on Wednesday.

The waiver allows local partners to continue serving free meals. Jacksonville has more than 90 locations that offer free lunches for all children, according to the United States Department of Agriculture map.

Typically, USDA funded summer meals sites are limited to low income areas.

“As our nation reopens and people return to work, it remains critical our children continue to receive safe, healthy, and nutritious food," Secretary Perdue said. "We are extending one of the significant flexibilities provided in March during the coronavirus national emergency to schools, summer sites, and other folks who operate our programs so they can best adapt to the situation on-the-ground and serve our children well. This nationwide flexibility ensures America’s kids will continue to be fed this summer.”

Click here to find a location near you.