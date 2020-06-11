Lake City Police are searching for two adults last seen leaving nursing home

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Lake City Police are searching for two missing adults who were last seen leaving the Plantations Assisted Living Facility on Wednesday.

A report shows, 52-year-old Charlotte Nobles of Lake City and 38-year-old Kevin Rogers were reported missing by the facility when Rogers failed to return at the end of the day.

It’s not clear if Nobles and Rogers are together. In their missing persons report, Lake City Police said Nobles went missing after she left the nursing home where she lives, but is in an “unknown direction of travel, final destination, or if she could be in the company of someone else."

Meanwhile the report for Rogers, which was sent at the same time as Nobles’ reads, “Mr. Rogers is unfamiliar with the area and it is not known where he could be heading.”

If you see Nobles or Rogers, please call police immediately at (386) 752-4343 or dial 911. If you have information on either person’s whereabouts, call Lake City’s tip line at (386) 719-2068.

Kevin Rogers was last seen wearing blue jeans and black shirt with yellow writing. He’s described as having a military-style haircut.

Charlotte Nobles was last seen wearing a black and white jumpsuit with the word ‘Pink’ down the side. She was also wearing black and white sneakers and a green hat.