Police arrive to shooting scene to find car riddled with bullet holes, driver still inside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A shooting victim might survive after he was targeted in what looks to be a drive-by shooting. Jacksonville Police said they arrived the shooting at the to the intersection of Cassat and Lennox Avenue around 10 Wednesday night.

It’s not clear if someone called 911 or if shot spotters picked up the gunfire.

When authorities arrived, they found a car idling in the middle of the intersection. Officers noted in a report, the car was “riddled with bullet holes and that the adult male driver was shot.”

The driver was rushed to the hospital. At last word, he was thought to have serious but potentially life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said preliminary information shows that a person in another car shot up the victim’s car and then fled. No arrests have been made, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

The spokesperson said police are looking for a dark-colored sedan and offered no further information. JSO’s Violent Crimes Unit is taking over the lead of the investigation.