Share your questions for Sheriff Williams with us
If your question is chosen, we’ll ask the sheriff about it on The Morning Show
As Jacksonville grapples with unrest over police transparency, Sheriff Mike Williams recently committed to listening to concerns from the community.
On Friday, Williams will be on The Morning Show to answer questions about how the city’s response to the recent protests and demonstrations calling for criminal justice reform and increased accountability.
You can participate in this discussion by sharing questions you have for the sheriff with us. If yours is selected, we’ll ask Williams about it when he visits the studio Friday morning.
