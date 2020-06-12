Jacksonville police search for missing mother and child

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen and her one-year-old baby.

Police think 17-year-old Heidy Sales-Ramirez and her one-year-old daughter Ivane are with 20-year-old Alex Morales-Jimenez

He’s believed to live somewhere on Jacksonville’s Southside. Police are asking drivers to be on the look out for the man’s vehicle. He drives a silver 2006 Isuzu Ascender SUV with the Florida Tag ID29TY.

Morales-Jimenez is a known acquaintance of Sales-Ramirez.

Mother and child haven’t been seen since Monday night as they were leaving their home. The family told police they’ve spoke to Sales-Ramirez over the phone several times since then and during their last conversation, she told family members they were coming home, but the two haven’t come back yet. Family members said it’s not like her.

If you see any of the three described call JSO immediately.

Sales-Ramirez was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. There was no clothing description offered for the baby.