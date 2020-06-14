Crossing the goal line: San Jose Prep seniors graduate at TIAA Bank Field

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Saturday, 59 seniors from San Jose Prep received their diplomas inside TIAA Bank Field.

The graduation comes after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled many traditional senior activities and forced the rest of their final semester online.

“I’ve never been here before. It is a different experience for me. I don’t get out much. I’m really excited,” said Zaria Prince, 15, who was there to see her cousin graduate.

“This group of kids has worked all these years and looked forward to their senior year, especially the spring of their senior year which is traditionally when kids hold their milestone events. After having all of those things taken away, because of unforeseen circumstances, we felt extremely committed that the very least we could do is grant these kids their gradation no matter what it took," said Michelle Knapp, Principal.

All guests were required to have a ticket and social distancing guidelines were followed.