Mayor Curry appoints new Chief of Staff, Director of Intergovernmental Affairs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry has appointed Jordan Elsbury as the new Chief of Staff of the City of Jacksonville, the city announced Monday.

“Chief of Staff is an integral part of my administration,” said Curry in a press release. “Jordan has proven his knowledge, leadership and experience in meeting the needs of Jacksonville citizens while advocating mayoral legislative priorities at the local, state and federal level. He has also helped build and support invaluable and crucial relationships with government officials and community leaders.”

Elsbury was named a 30 Under 30 Florida Political Rising Star in 2016 by Florida Politics. He has been with Curry since 2015 when he started as Director of Appointments.

Elsbury joins CAO Brian Hughes who previously held the position of Chief of Staff.

Leeann Krieg will take Elsbury’s former job as the Director of Intergovernmental Affairs.

A Jacksonville native, Krieg has more than 15 years of local and state government experience, the city said. Prior to joining the Intergovernmental Affairs team in 2018, Krieg served as the Executive Council Assistant to Group 4 At-Large Council Member, Greg Anderson. Before joining the City of Jacksonville in 2012, Krieg worked for the State of Florida.

The appointments take effect June 15.