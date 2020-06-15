Teenager shot in Walgreens parking lot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Just before 5 p.m. Sunday the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to calls of a person shot outside of a Walgreens on Lem Turner Road and Rowe Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

According to JSO, detectives interviewed multiple other individuals at the scene who told them the situation started at the 1700 block of W. Edgewood Avenue when an unknown individual in a white car began to shoot at them.

Officers then made contact with the victims at the Walgreens, but the suspect fled the scene.

News4Jax spoke with a clerk at the Walgreens who said staff didn’t hear the gunfire, but noticed the flashing lights when police arrived.

Detectives have not determined a motive, but anyone with further information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.