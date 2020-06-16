Despite peak in COVID-19 cases, Jacksonville mayor says other metrics show improvement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The same morning the Flordia Department of Health reported 80 new coronavirus cases in Duval County -- the largest increase since the pandemic reached the state 3½ months ago -- Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said he understands the concern about the rising number of total cases but is reassured by other data points that are trending the other way.

Curry said of 73,000 total tests performed, the positive percentage has dropped from a high of 6.3% in April to 2.8% currently, which he said more accurately shows the prevalence of the virus in the community than the total number of cases.

Curry said that there were 46 COVID-19 in-patients in Duval County hospitals as of Monday, down from a peak of 80 on May 28. He said he’s also seen a decrease in 911 calls and rescue transports related to coronavirus patients.

“We have flattened the curve in Jacksonville, which was always the goal, and our hospitals are no longer, at this time, facing that kind of risk," Curry said. “It is true that our numbers of positive cases have increased. That was to be expected as we know the virus is with us and people are out moving around, getting back to work.”

The mayor asked citizens to wear masks in public, wash hands and social distance.

“The key to protecting our friends and neighbors and loved ones is to behave safely and responsibly," Curry said. "We cannot afford to be complacent. The virus is with us and we all play a part in protecting ourselves, our family and our neighbors. While it is unfeasible to quarantine indefinitely, we must not be reckless in how we reopen our city and our economy. We must reopen safely and responsibly, and that’s what we’re doing in Jacksonville.”

Duval County’s previous record daily increase with 80 news cases reported, bringing Jacksonville’s total to 2,112 confirmed cases on Tuesday. The previous daily high of new cases was 56.

“As we’ve rapidly expanded testing, we knew cases would increase," Curry said.

Curry has appointed Dr. Charles Moreland, a Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department chief, to lead the city’s COVID-19 testing efforts.