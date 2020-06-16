Florida tops 80,000 coronavirus cases, nears 3,000 deaths

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The number of new daily coronavirus cases reported by Florida health officials jumped by another record high on Tuesday morning with 2,783 confirmed cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Duval County also saw a record daily increase with 80 news cases reported, bringing Jacksonville’s total to 2,112 confirmed cases. The previous daily high of new cases was 56.

Last Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 67,371 Floridians and visitors to the state had been diagnosed with COVID-19. On Tuesday -- seven days later -- the Department of Health reported 80,109 total cases, an increase of 12,738 -- an 18.9% rise in the last week.

The state has now seen daily increases over 1,000 cases for the last two weeks.

As of Tuesday’s report from the health department, Florida had administered a total of 1.46 million tests for COVID-19, but a person can be counted more than once in the overall testing number because patients often need multiple tests over days or weeks before they are cleared to return to normal activities.

The surge of cases so far this month coincides both with the reopening of Florida’s economy following the statewide Safer at Home lockdown and with an increase in the state’s testing capacity. The total number of tests administered has gone up by 28.6% in that same two-week period, but that is the number of tests, not the number of people tested.

The percent of positive results has ranged from 4% to 9% over the past two weeks and was 7% on Sunday. The positive cases the state lists are only for the first time the patient tests positive.

The DOH reported the total number of coronavirus related deaths is now at 2,993 with two additional deaths in Duval County. Details on the latest Jacksonville deaths were not yet available.

The state now reports a total of 12,206 patients have been hospitalized with coronavirus. The state does not release data specifically on how many patients are currently hospitalized with coronavirus.

Florida began letting restaurants reopen last month and bars opened their doors last week after they were forced to close to stop the spread of the virus. The NBA, Major League Soccer, the Amateur Athletics Union Junior Olympics and others plan to hold games and events in Florida, potentially drawing thousands of people to the state from around the world.

Universal Orlando, SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay opened their doors this month, and Walt Disney World is set to reopen its theme parks next month.

The vast majority of people who test positive for the coronavirus recover and many never experience any symptoms. The disease is particularly dangerous for the elderly and people who have pre-existing health problems.

