Jacksonville to award $300 payments to seniors, those with disabilities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Starting on Saturday, the city of Jacksonville will launch a program to provide stimulus payments to seniors and those with disabilities to help them make ends meet.

Through the Senior and Disabled Financial Assistance Program, up to 3,300 residents will receive one-time payments of $300 that are intended to offset financial strain they’ve endured during the coronavirus pandemic.

Enrollment begins at 8 a.m. Saturday. Applicants can create a profile on the program’s website ahead of time. Those who need help with their applications can call 904-255-8888.

“These direct benefits are for our senior and disabled citizens who have experience a reduction in income or increased expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayor Lenny Curry said in a prepared statement. “The actions we’ve taken as a city to flatten the curve of COVID-19 were successful, but also placed a heavy burden on many throughout Jacksonville. We must do what we can to help those affected financially.”

These grants will be awarded on a first come, first served basis to eligible residents. To qualify, residents must meet the following criteria:

You must live in Duval County;

You must be either 72 years or older, or receive Social Security Disability benefits;

You must certify that you did not receive funds through the city’s VyStar Small Business Assistance and Employee Retention Loan Program;

You must certify that you did not receive funds through the city’s Mortgage, Rent and Utilities Relief Program;

You must have lost income or seen your expenses grow as a result of COVID-19;

Your adjusted gross income must not have been higher than $30,000 in 2019;

You must also provide your date of birth and the last four digits of your Social Security number;

Only one card will be issued for each household.

The city said applications submitted through this program will be screened for accuracy and completeness before payments are sent out. Payment cards, which act like credit cards, will be mailed directly to recipients, who must then call a customer service number to activate them.

“We recognize how difficult COVID-19 has been, especially for our residents on fixed incomes,” Councilman Aaron Bowman said. “It’s an honor to serve on the City Council to be able work closely with my colleagues and Mayor Curry to help our community in this time of need.”

To learn more, visit the program’s website.