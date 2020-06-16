Jacksonville woman wins $1 million top prize in lottery scratch-off game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 31-year-old Jacksonville woman has claimed the top prize in the “Fastest Road to $1,000,000” scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Tuesday.

Shateya Anthony used a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee to claim her prize. The state said she chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

Anthony purchased her $30 winning ticket from Tobacco & Beverage Mart on Ricker Road on Jacksonville’s Westside. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The game, launched in February, features 155 top prizes of $1 million and over $948 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

To help protect employees and players during the COVID-19 outbreak, Florida Lottery headquarters and district offices remain closed to the public. Players who have winning tickets are encouraged to utilize the Lottery’s secured drop box located at each district office or mail tickets to Florida Lottery headquarters or their nearest district office. All claim deadlines have been extended by 90 days, giving players the option to hold on to winning tickets and wait to claim any prizes until Lottery offices reopen to the public.