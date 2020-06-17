Councilman introduces legislation that would rename Hemming Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville City Council member has introduced legislation that aims to change the name of Hemming Park.

Councilmember Garrett Dennis wants to rename the downtown Jacksonville park after James Weldon Johnson, a Jacksonville black civil rights activist, educator and composer who wrote “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing,” – often called “The Black National Anthem.”

Dennis made the proposal Wednesday, on Johnson’s birthday.

“Not only was James Weldon Johnson born and raised in Jacksonville, he has become a historic public figure, known for his famous song, ‘Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing.’ I think this is a perfect time and way to honor Mr. Johnson, particularly at a time where everyone simply wants to lift their voices and be heard,” Dennis said in a media release. “In addition, today marks his 149th birthday. It is an honor to memorialize him through this piece of legislation,” Dennis said.

The call for renaming the park comes a week after a Confederate monument was removed from Hemming Park, the downtown city plaza framed on two sides by City Hall and the Federal Courthouse.

The park is currently named after Civil War veteran Charles Hemming, who donated the Confederate memorial to the state of Florida in 1898. City Council changed the name of the park from St. James Park to Hemming Park after his donation in 1899.

Days after the removal of Confederate statute in Jacksonville’s Hemming Park, a woman came forward and shared that her great-great-grandfather was a slave owned by Charles Hemming’s family.