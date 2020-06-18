2,000 counterfeit designer face masks seized in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – More than 2,000 unapproved face masks bearing counterfeit designer logos were seized in New Orleans in June, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

The CBP said the masks had been shipped from Vietnam and China.

A shipment of more than 1,200 face masks bearing counterfeit designer logos was seized in New Orleans on June 9. Another shipment of 990 counterfeit Chanel face masks was seized in Shreveport on June 10.

The face masks featured Burberry, Supreme and Gucci logos.

“This is another example of the hard work and diligence shown by our CBP officers,” said Terri Edwards, CBP Port of New Orleans Director. “The significance of these seizures is two-fold. On one hand, our officers have kept potentially harmful counterfeit items from being introduced into the U.S. commerce. We must do our part to keep the American public protected, especially in the wake of COVID-19. Also, by seizing these shipments, our officers protected the intellectual property rights of legitimate businesses, keeping their trademarks from being used maliciously.”

In Fiscal Year 2019, CBP seized more than 27,599 shipments containing goods with IPR violations with a total estimated manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of more than $1.5 billion, if the goods had been genuine.