Florida has less than 25% of its ICU beds available

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New numbers from the Agency For Health Care Administration shows beds are limited in hospitals’ intensive care units across the state. The ICUs are always reserved for the sickest patients and the units are thought to be essential for patients fighting off the novel coronavirus.

General hospital beds also were about 70% occupied, according to numbers from the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

A statewide surge in coronavirus is picking up in the Sunshine State but it’s not clear if that’s what’s causing the near-shortage. Hospital officials didn’t explain either whether more beds are filled because of increasing COVID-19 or because of the resumption of elective surgeries or emergencies.

SEE THE RAW DATA: Hospital ICU Beds Census and Staffed Availability as Reported in ESS

County by county break downs show in Duval more beds are filled than are available. Of all the county’s hospitals, 104 ICU beds are available while 408 are already serving a patient.

Notably, at UF Health in Jacksonville, there aren’t any ICU beds available. State numbers show out of the 100 adult ICU beds at the facility, none are open.

Mayo Clinic might soon fill up as well. Only 4 beds are showing as available, according to state data. The hospital has 48 ICU beds in total. Memorial hospital and Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville and Jacksonville beach show they facilities are are at or near 75 percent full.

In all of Clay County, only 42 ICU beds are available ever. As of this morning, only 11 are empty. St. Johns County also has a lower number of ICU beds with 44 total beds, but 24 are available right now. Flagler Hospital beat the state’s average, having 54% of its beds still available.

In Columbia and Alachua Counties, hospital ICU beds are 90% full.