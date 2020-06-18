Half of Neptune Beach police force in quarantine; 2 officers test positive for COVID-19

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – Two officers of the Neptune Beach Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19, and another nine officers are in quarantine as a precaution, a commander of the department told News4Jax on Thursday.

There are a total of 22 officers in the department. According to police, the nine officers came in contact with the affected officers.

Commander Michael Key said it is not impacting the department’s ability to patrol and respond to emergencies. He said all 32 staff members have been tested for the virus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.