JSO: 2 shot and killed at Firestone Road cellphone tower

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men were found shot to death early Thursday morning at a cellphone tower off Firestone Road near Morse Avenue on Jacksonville’s Westside, police said.

An officer at the scene said it’s unclear if the shooting was part of a robbery but both victims were found just after 6 a.m. inside a building at the base of the tower. The men, believed to be 30 to 40 years old, were AT&T subcontractors.

Each was shot multiple times in the early morning hours.

Jacksonville police said men arrived at the building about 10 p.m. Wednesday to install batteries. Detectives said they were still piecing together what happened overnight.

Another person at the scene was cooperating with the investigation, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators were awaiting a warrant Thursday morning to go onto the property.