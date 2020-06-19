Orange Park couple wins $3.8 million on scratch off ticket

Wolfgang Buck, 66, and Lisa Buck, 55, of Orange Park, co-trustees of The Royal Flush Trust, has claimed a top prize from the $5,000,000 Luck Scratch-Off game, the Florida Lottery announced Friday.

The Royal Flush Trust chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3. 8million.

The winning Scratch-Off ticket was purchased from Circle K located at 804 Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

This $20 game launched in September 2019 and features more than $329 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97.

The Bucks used a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

To help protect employees and players during the COVID-19 outbreak, Florida Lottery headquarters and district offices remain closed to the public until further notice. Players who have winning tickets are encouraged to utilize the Lottery’s secured drop box located at each district office or mail tickets to Florida Lottery Headquarters or their nearest district office. All claim deadlines have been extended by 90 days, giving players the option to hold on to winning tickets and wait to claim any prizes until Lottery offices reopen to the public.

For more information, please visit www.flalottery.com/closures.