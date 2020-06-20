JSO: Man says he was kidnapped and robbed, wife found dead at neighbor’s home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff‘s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after a man says he was kidnapped and robbed late Friday night, before returning home to find his wife was missing. She was later found dead in a neighbor’s residence.

According to JSO, officers were dispatched to the male victim’s home located at the 5300 block of Kingsbury Street at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

That’s when the man told police he had just been kidnapped and robbed by three unknown men in a dark colored vehicle, before being dropped off near his Normandy residence. He says once he got home, he realized his wife was missing.

JSO then searched for the man’s wife, and found her dead at a neighbor’s residence. Police say her body had suffered injuries.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene where they interviewed witnesses, family members and neighbors. There were other family members inside the victim’s house at the time of her disappearance. Detectives are also looking for nearby surveillance video and canvassing the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS, or JSO at 904-630-0500.