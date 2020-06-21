Mother of 8 dead, another critically injured after block party shooting

WALDO, Fla. – A mother of eight died and another victim was critically wounded after a shooting at a block party with hundreds of people in Alachua County early Sunday morning.

According to an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, deputies responded to calls of gunfire on Northeast 150th Avenue in Waldo around 3 a.m. where between 400 and 500 cars and people were gathered in the roadway for the large block party.

Deputies searched for any injured victims and located one woman “suffering from injuries consistent with gunfire.”

According to the post, the crowd became confrontational and impeded police efforts to provide CPR and medical aid by pulling the deputies away. Deputies eventually evacuated the woman from the crowd into a patrol car to be taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

The victim was identified as Natisha Covert, 36, a mother of eight children.

ACSO said another victim was also taken to the hospital by a friend. The person was listed in critical but stable condition after undergoing multiple surgeries.

Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to contact the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers at (352) 372-7867.