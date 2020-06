PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – A vehicle crashed into the garage of a home in Ponte Vedra Beach on Monday morning and caught fire, authorities said.

The crash was reported near Ponte Vedra Boulevard and Corona Road.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue said the call came in at 9:37 a.m. and they called Jacksonville Fire and Rescue for mutual aid.

The fire was contained to the garage and limited damage was reported, SJCFR said.

Firefighters said no injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshal is investigating.