Duval school district has spent more than $10 million in response to COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The outbreak of COVID-19 not only cost many students a traditional end to their school year, it also cost Duval County Public Schools millions.

According to records obtained by News4Jax, the district has spent more than $10 million in COVID-19 related costs so far.

The News4Jax I-TEAM requested documents to show how much the district has spent on handling the pandemic since the beginning of April.

DCPS has been dealing with COVID-19 since March, and moving from classroom teaching to in-home coursework came with a lot of expenses.

On Monday, News4Jax got a look at the cost of the virus to this district.

A seven-page document outlines Duval County Public Schools’ 10740 fund, a fund used by the district to “categorize expenditures specifically addressing COVID-19 costs.”

The total since April 1 is just over $10.2 million.

Some of the receipts show expenses for school supplies, mobile hotspots to help with distance learning and of course facemasks and face shields.

Last month, News4Jax reported when the school district voted in favor of spending more than $300,000 on PPE for all students and faculty ahead of reopening this fall.

That’s $134,000 for 60,000 masks for elementary-age kids, $140,000 for 70,000 high-school-age masks, and another $26,000 to pay for $13,000 masks for staff.

Travel costs for certain trips, cleaning supplies, updated software and many more expenses are covered under the fund, and it is still accruing.

On Tuesday morning, the Duval County School Board is scheduled to discuss plans for reopening which will likely grow the district’s COVID-19 expenses even more.

News4Jax asked the district to clarify many of the expenses in the report that are unidentifiable, and also if the district plans to receive any federal reimbursement for these costs. We’ll let you know when we hear back from the district.