Jacksonville judge raised bail for peaceful protesters without explanation. State Attorney dropped the charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Peaceful protestors were offered jail time or bail they said they couldn’t afford only to have their charges dropped weeks later.

A News4Jax I-TEAM investigation revealed bail for dozens of protestors was raised. Now court transcripts, first obtained by the Florida Times-Union, show a Florida judge set higher bonds with no explanation.

The head of the Public Defenders office said this speaks to broader bail reform that needs to happen in Jacksonville.

51 protestors went before a judge the day after the first weekend of protests in Jacksonville.

The first peaceful protest on Saturday ended in violence. The next day the protest was largely peaceful but ended with 54 protestors being arrested after JSO officers gave the orders to leave.

“When the formal protest, the organized protest had ended, people still wanted to protest and a determination was made by someone with the Sheriff’s Office that the protest was over so everybody had to leave,” said Public Defender Charlie Cofer. “And so, they start arresting people who didn’t want to leave or who were not leaving fast enough.”

Their charges were later dropped by the State Attorney’s Office, but court transcripts show Florida Judge Michael Bateh offered every protestor the same deal: five to seven days in jail or plead not guilty and accept bail.

Records show bond was originally set at $753, but Judge Bateh doubled it to $1,503 for every person charged with unlawful assembly.

The increase happened with no explanation and without asking questions.

The judge only reduced the amount for some protestors after the Public Defender’s Office stepped in.

Gerod Ferguson told Judge Bateh he was responsible for his special needs brother and didn’t have family in Jacksonville to help take care of him. He also said he had no money to get out. The judge didn’t budge on bond.

So, Ferguson took the five-day sentence, pleading no contest to the charges.

He was accused of not leaving the peaceful protest.

The public defender for Eric Battle told Judge Bateh he was unemployed and susceptible to COVID-19 because of his autoimmune disease.

The judge decided to reconvene after Battle was checked out. But court records show Battle’s bail was increased, but not doubled, his was set at $1,003.

He was accused of failing to leave the protest.

“The primary reason for setting bond is to one, protect the community, two, to ensure the individuals will return to court,” Cofer said. “Most of these dockets were for non-violent offenses. We within the defense community and I think many outside groups that have come in and studied have concerns about how bond has historically been set.”

News4Jax attempted to contact Judge Bateh for an explanation and so far we have not heard back.