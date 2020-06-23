Another 3,289 COVID-19 cases reported in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A string of some of the largest daily increases since the coronavirus pandemic made it to Florida continued Tuesday with the Department of Health reporting 3,289 additional people testing positive. Tuesday’s data is not a new daily record but the sixth day in a row with an increase near or exceeding 3,000 cases.

Duval County saw another 117 cases -- the smallest increase in since the middle of last week but still among the sixth largest increases of the last three months.

Florida’s Tuesday report included 64 additional deaths in the state, including two in Duval County and one in Clay County.

Duval County deaths were: 1) An 83-year-old man, not travel-related, who had contact with a confirmed case. The patient was counted as a positive case on May 27. 2) A 68-year-old woman, not travel-related, who had contact with a confirmed case. Her case was counted June 5.

In Clay County, a 73-year-old woman who tested positive on June 19, has died. She had no travel history and no record of contact with a confirmed case.

Hospitalizations statewide increased 199 to a total of 13,318 since the beginning of March. The state does not release how many of those have recovered.

The percent of new COVID-19 tests returning positive statewide was 10.9% -- up from 7.1% in Monday’s report. Duval County’s daily positive rate was 8.9%, St. Johns’ rate was 10.0% and Clay County’s rate was 6.7%.

After the recent surge in cases, health officials reissued advisories urging social distancing and mask wearing.

Some businesses have begun reevaluating their decisions to reopen amid the spike in cases reported by the state health department on its website. More than 3,100 people in Florida have died from COVID-19.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered the Health Department to reissue advisories urging Floridians to consider wearing masks to help keep the virus from spreading and to refrain from attending gatherings of more than 50 people.

Despite the rise in new infections, however, the governor has not indicated any plans to retreat from plans already underway to reopen the state. Three months of business closures have left hundreds of thousands of people out of work and disrupted the day-to-day lives of Floridians.

Starting May 4, the state gradually began allowing businesses to reopen. Currently, restaurants and bars are allowed to offer indoor seating at 50% capacity.

Universal and SeaWorld, both in Orlando, as well as Busch Gardens and Adventure Island in Tampa, have opened back up in recent weeks, and Walt Disney World is set to reopen next month after being closed since mid-March. Disney World on Monday reopened its Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

“Increased openings means we’ll continue to see cases increase,‘' said Dr. Alberto Caban-Martinez, associate professor of public health sciences at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. “It’s important to strongly encourage communities to wear masks. It’s just common sense.‘'

Miami-Dade, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Orange County (including Orlando) and Monroe County (Florida Keys) have all required some degree of wearing masks in public.

In Miami, officials have been cracking down on businesses not following rules restricting capacity and requiring the use of masks. The county conducted more than 10,000 checks and issued warnings to 45

At least one resident of Orange County pushed back, filing a court challenge on Sunday that claimed the mask requirement violates his right to privacy under the Florida Constitution.

The lawsuit, supported by Republican State Rep. Anthony Sabatini and the Florida Family Policy Council, a conservative organization that opposes abortion and gay rights, called the order “a radical infringement on the reasonable and legitimate expectation of privacy that most Floridians expect to have over their own facial and bodily autonomy.‘'

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said Monday that he hadn’t seen the lawsuit.

“With the numbers climbing rapidly, it’s really important that we wear masks,‘' he said at a news conference. ``Our goal is really simple: to slow the spread of the virus in our community.‘'

In Orlando, 152 coronavirus cases had been linked to one bar near the University of Central Florida campus, Dr. Raul Pino, a health officer in Orlando with the Florida Department of Health, said Monday.

“A lot of transmission happened there,‘' Pino said. “People are very close. People are not wearing masks. People are drinking, shouting, dancing, sweating, kissing and hugging -- all the things that happen in bars. And all those things that happen are not good for COVID-19.‘'

