Here’s where you can still get tested for COVID-19 in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a spike in reported cases of COVID-19 in Florida and Duval County, a common question continues to be: Where can I get tested?
There are quite a few places, actually, and the City of Jacksonville put together a map that shows them all:
Here is a list of available testing sites with links for more information about hours of operation and the criteria for testing:
- Ascension St. Vincent’s (drive-thru)
- Avecina Medical
- CareNow Urgent Care
- CareSpot Urgent Care Centers
- Crucial Care
- CVS Pharmacy
- Florida Department of Health in Duval County (by appointment only)
- Legends Center (walk-up)
- Lot J (drive-thru)
- Mayo Clinic in Florida (drive-thru)
- Veterans Administration Jacksonville Out Patient Clinic (drive-thru)
- Walmart - Lem Turner Rd. (drive-thru)