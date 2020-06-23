August, the oldest known living Golden Retriever, turns 20

OAKLAND, Tenn. – We don’t know her personally, but we already love her.

“August,” the oldest known living Golden Retriever, turned 20 years old on April 24, according to a viral post from GoldHeart Golden Retrievers Rescue.

Augie, as she is affectionately called, lives in Oakland, Tennessee. She was adopted into her family at the age of 14, the rescue group said.

According to Golden Hearts, this is an incredible feat as most golden retrievers only live to about 10-12 years old.

“Her owner, Jennifer, says she’s surprisingly healthy,” the Golden Hearts article said. “She can still move around well (although she’s a bit shaky when she first gets up) and enjoys daily walks around the yard.”

Augie has three other golden retriever siblings: Sherman, Belle, and Bruce!

Click here to read more about August and her family.