Man found shot to death in car in parking lot of Northside church

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians are scouring for evidence and witnesses after a man was found dead in a car parked at the North Jacksonville Baptist Church on North Main Street.

Jacksonville police got a call about 9 a.m. Tuesday reporting a man responsive in a car. Officers found a man shot several times and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue personnel pronounced him dead.

Detectives said the 25-to 30-year-old man, who they have not yet identified, was shot multiple times and appeared to die where he was shot. Police said they had no suspect information.

Police ask anyone who saw anything suspicious in that parking lot between Monday night and Tuesday morning to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.