Pollo Tropical extends free kids lunch through end of summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – During the coronavirus pandemic, Pollo Tropical has been helping feed children with free lunch.

The fast-food chain announced all 139 company-owned locations will continue to offer children ages 12 and under a free kids classic TropiChop and bottled water each weekday through the end of summer.

“Being there for Florida families is what Pollo Tropical has represented for over 30 years, and we are proud to extend this program through the summer to help our communities impacted by the current health crisis recover,” said Patricia Lopez-Calleja, senior vice president of guest engagement for Fiesta Restaurant Group, parent company of Pollo Tropical.

The classic TropiChop features chicken, along with rice and beans.

Parents can claim the free lunch from 11 a.m. to noon each weekday by going through the drive-thru. Each child receiving a meal must be present.