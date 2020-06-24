2 men wanted for questioning about gunfire in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – Police released photos and names of two men who they are calling persons of interest in an exchange of gunfire last week in a neighborhood off Mayport Road.

The Atlantic Beach police are looking for Bobby Williams and Travon Williams as well as the blue Ford Fusion that they were traveling in when shots were fired about 3:30 p.m. June 16 on Violet Steet. There’s no indication anyone was hit by the gunfire. Police said the car drove off before officers arrived.

If you have any information, ABPD asks that you call the detective division at 904-247-5859 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).