87ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

Local News

2 men wanted for questioning about gunfire in Atlantic Beach

Tags: Atlantic Beach
Bobby Williams and Travon Williams are described as persons of interest in gunfire in a Mayport neighborhood last week.
Bobby Williams and Travon Williams are described as persons of interest in gunfire in a Mayport neighborhood last week. (Atlantic Beach Police Department)

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – Police released photos and names of two men who they are calling persons of interest in an exchange of gunfire last week in a neighborhood off Mayport Road.

The Atlantic Beach police are looking for Bobby Williams and Travon Williams as well as the blue Ford Fusion that they were traveling in when shots were fired about 3:30 p.m. June 16 on Violet Steet. There’s no indication anyone was hit by the gunfire. Police said the car drove off before officers arrived.

If you have any information, ABPD asks that you call the detective division at 904-247-5859 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.