Lot J coronavirus testing closed because of storm damage to tents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the most frequented coronavirus testing sites in Duval County is closed today.

Administrators of the operation made the announcement last night, but noted the site might reopen in the afternoon.

State run @FLSERT Lot J #COVID19 Test Site at @TIAABankField will not open on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in the morning. This is due to wind damage. We will update as soon as the site reopens. pic.twitter.com/28uzibsTJK — Florida Association of Public Information Officers (@FloridaPIOs) June 24, 2020

News4Jax visited the testing location early Wednesday morning and found several tents had bent frames or were lopsided.

The site is closed amid a surge in cases.

In the last two weeks, lines to get tested at the site have been significant and it’s unclear how the closure will impact future testing.