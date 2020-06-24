74ºF

Local News

Lot J coronavirus testing closed because of storm damage to tents

Brittany Muller, Reporter

Picture shows the aftermath at the testing site after storms rolled through Duval County Tuesday evening.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the most frequented coronavirus testing sites in Duval County is closed today.

Administrators of the operation made the announcement last night, but noted the site might reopen in the afternoon.

News4Jax visited the testing location early Wednesday morning and found several tents had bent frames or were lopsided.

The site is closed amid a surge in cases.

In the last two weeks, lines to get tested at the site have been significant and it’s unclear how the closure will impact future testing.

