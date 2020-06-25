4th of July fireworks in Jacksonville will be launched from 6 spots

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With the goal of having a fireworks show Mayor Lenny Curry says will be “bigger, better and safer,” the city of Jacksonville on Thursday announced that 4th of July fireworks will be launched from multiple locations.

The locations include:

Downtown Jacksonville

St. Johns Town Center Mall

Northside: FSCJ North Campus

Southside: The Avenues Mall

Westside: Normandy/Lem Merrett Park

Arlington: Ed Austin Regional Park

The additional locations are so residents can safely watch while being socially-distanced in their communities.

People can still view the Downtown fireworks from the Northbank and Southbank along the St. Johns River. For people who wish to view from home, the fireworks show will be televised on Channel 4 during the Red, White and Boom special. The two hour show that features musical groups will culminate with the Jacksonville Fireworks Spectacular.

“Red, White and Boom” will be hosted by News4Jax anchors Vic Micolucci and Lauren Verno. It will air on WJXT, Channel 4 from 8-10 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.

The fireworks display is scheduled to begin at 9:45 p.m.