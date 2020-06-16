Red, White and Boom to rock this July 4

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Get ready to rock out in the River City on July 4.

WJXT and 97.9 KISS FM have locked down the most star-studded ‘Red White and Boom’ show in Jacksonville’s history. Some top musical groups will be featured during the two-hour show that culminates with the Jacksonville Fireworks Spectacular over the St. Johns River in Downtown Jacksonville this 4th of July.

Local rap legends 69 Boyz, 95 South and Quad City DJs will team up for a special live performance from their hometown. Jacksonville’s own Shinedown has recorded an exclusive set to be featured on the Independence Day special.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Green Day will also have a special performance for Jacksonville during the program.

Green Day (Getty Images)

Along with all the musical talent, this year’s show will also feature stories, ‘Celebrating Our Heroes.’ In the age of COVID-19, The Local Station will honor the frontline workers that have worked so hard to keep our families safe since the pandemic began.

The city is expanding the 2020 fireworks show in an effort to make them, “Bigger, better and safer.” Aside from the show downtown, the city is selecting several other sports across Duval County to encourage families to stay at home and avoid big crowds, given social-distancing guidelines from the Centers from Disease Control given the COVID-19 pandemic. The sites for the other locations have not been announced.

The winner of this year’s Oh Say Can You Sing competition will perform the national anthem live just before the fireworks go off at 9:45 p.m.

“The annual July 4th fireworks has been a signature event for the city of Jacksonville and Channel 4 for more than a decade. This year with all we’ve been through together, it takes on a whole new meaning,” said WJXT/WCWJ Vice-President and General Manager Bob Ellis. “The increased locations will allow more people to safely watch fireworks in person, and for those who want to stay home, they’ll get the best view in the city by watching The Local Station.”

“Red, White and Boom” will be hosted by News4Jax anchors Vic Micolucci and Lauren Verno. It will air on WJXT, Channel 4 from 8-10 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.

For the first time ever, viewers can enhance their experience as News4Jax.com will offer a “Choose Your Own Adventure” page allowing the viewers to pick from a dozen cameras focused on Downtown and the other fireworks locations before and during the shows. Enjoy this second-stream experience as you watch the show on television.