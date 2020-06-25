Jacksonville residents look for work as Florida jobless claims continue rise

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Georgia and Florida remained in the top three with the most jobless claims across the nation last week.

Floridians have until July 4th to waive the work search requirement to receive jobless benefits. Which means the job search is on.

On Thursday, JobNews USA hosted its first in-person job fair since the pandemic started.

If you’re asking yourself what does a job fair during a pandemic look like? Just imagine a job fair before the pandemic but with a lot more PPE and social distancing.

Everyone was still dressed up with their resumes and hand sanitizer in hand.

Circle-K employer Gus Savoca has hired a lot of people in his career but Thursday’s fair was definitely a first.

“I’ll tell you it’s really hard to kind of gauge where they’re going and then to gauge where I am as well,” said Savoca.

Even with masks and guidelines, many said it was nice to be face-to-face.

“It was good to at least network with some people, pick up a few cards. It may not all have looked like what I wanted or expected but hey it’s something, it’s a starting point,” said Job fair participant Dami Lipede.

And for some of the 500 people who attended the event they were excited to walk out with a job.

“I spoke to a lot of different companies and ended up getting one,” said job fair participant AJ Fraser.

If you would like to learn more about Jacksonville’s July 22 job fair, click here.